Climate crisis: UN says world off-course to meet Paris goals

A two-year evaluation of the 2015 Paris climate agreement goals found the world's efforts are falling woefully short. The UN warns 'the window of opportunity' to tackle global warming 'is rapidly closing'.

The world is way off course for the target to decrease global warming, the United Nations has warned, urging more action to phase out fossil fuels and achieve the 2015 Paris climate agreement goals.

'The Paris Agreement has driven near-universal climate action by setting goals and sending signals to the world regarding the urgency of responding to the climate crisis,' the UN said in its first Global Stocktake Report. 'While action is proceeding, much more is needed now on all fronts.'

'The window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all is rapidly closing,' it added.

The report, the result of a two-year evaluation of the Paris goals, will form the basis of the COP28 climate talks in Dubai later this year.

Nearly 200 countries agreed during the 2015 Paris summit to limit global warming to no more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. They also pledged to strive to limit the increase to 1.5 C.