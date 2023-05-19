Close to 30 lakes in India are drying, says study

Close to 30 lakes in India are drying according to an analysis based on satellite data from 1992 to 2020 and published in the journal Science. This has been chiefly attributed to climate change, intensifying concerns about water for agriculture, hydropower and human consumption.

A team of international researchers assessed almost 2,000 large lakes around the world using satellite measurements combined with climate and hydrological models and they found that excessive water consumption, changes in rainfall climate warming, and sedimentation have driven lake levels down globally, with 53% of lakes showing a decline from 1992 to 2020.

Between 1984 and 2015, a loss of 90,000 square kilometres of permanent water area was observed by satellites. Lakes, which cover three per cent of the world’s land surface, are key components of biogeochemical processes and regulate climate through cycling of carbon.