CMFRI proposes 'shark hotspots' to protect endangered species

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has proposed the demarcation of "shark hotspots" in Indian waters to implement spatio-temporal fishing regulations.

This move aims to safeguard endangered species, juveniles and breeding adults from targeted fishing.

Presenting the status of shark fishery in India at a consultative meeting on the conservation of sharks in Kochi, Dr Shoba Joe Kizhakudan, who is head of the Finfish Fisheries division of ICAR-CMFRI, said that sharks have not evolved to withstand over-exploitation.

"They cannot reproduce fast enough to make up for the increasing number of deaths every year as most sharks have a long lifespan and low reproductive output. The presence of juveniles in landings further intensifies the threat to their sustainable population," he said.

There has been a declining trend in shark catches—which are very often by-catches—is the good news. According to CMFRI, the landings of elasmobranches, a group that includes sharks, rays and guitarfish, have declined by approximately 55 per cent between 2012 and 2022.

However, much remains to be done as the populations are already overfished and declining too.