Concerns mount as study reveals Switzerland’s glaciers shrink 25% in a decade

Switzerland’s majestic glaciers, long symbols of the nation’s pristine alpine beauty, have suffered a dramatic decline, losing a quarter of their volume over the past decade, according to a joint report by GLAMOS, Switzerland’s glacier monitoring network, and the Swiss Commission for Cryosphere Observation (SCC) of the Swiss Academy of Sciences.

Over 1,000 smaller glaciers have already vanished, a stark reminder of the relentless march of climate change.

The year 2025, despite being designated the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation, has witnessed a further 3 per cent reduction in glacier volume, marking the fourth-largest annual shrinkage on record—surpassed only by 2022, 2023, and 2003. The statement from GLAMOS and SCC highlighted that a winter of scant snowfall, followed by searing heat waves in June and August, triggered an early and accelerated melting of ice masses across the country.