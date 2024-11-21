COP29 in crisis: All countries reject climate finance draft

A draft text released early Thursday on a new climate finance package for the developing world was rejected by every single country signatory to the UN climate convention. The COP29 presidency, however, said the draft was far from final and invited countries to submit bridging proposals.

The next version, due Thursday night, will be leaner and packed with numbers aimed at finding the sweet spot for consensus, it said in a statement.

The text shows that developed countries are still dodging a key question: how much climate finance are they ready to provide developing countries every year starting 2025?

The developing world has repeatedly said it needs at least USD 1.3 trillion annually — 13 times the USD 100 billion pledged in 2009 — to meet the growing challenges. Though developed countries have yet to officially propose a figure, their negotiators indicated that European Union nations were discussing a global climate finance target of USD 200 billion to USD 300 billion per year.

However, in the words of Colombian environment minister Susana Muhamad, the critical objective of this COP is, right now, an "empty placeholder".

The problem is not that developed countries lack money; the problem is that they are playing geopolitics, she said in an impassioned speech, drawing applause from a plenary full of negotiators, observers, and journalists.