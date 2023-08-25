Countries create fund for nature conservation as UN calls for more money

The international community has ratified the setting up of the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF), aimed at ramping up critical nature restoration and biodiversity conservation at a gathering in Vancouver on Thursday. Canada and Britain have confirmed that together, they will provide $160 million in seed money.

"We are off to a good start. We now call for further pledges from countries and from other sources so that the first projects under the new fund can be launched next year," said David Cooper, acting executive secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

Representatives from 185 countries were present at the meeting.

The fund is set up within the Global Environment Facility (GEF) — a mechanism established under the UN Convention on Biological Diversity and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The fund's creation comes after more than 190 countries signed a pact at the Montreal COP15 summit in December 2022 to protect nature and reverse decades of environmental damage which threatens biodiversity.