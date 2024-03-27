CPCB report to NGT shows 80 pc environmental funds remain unutilised

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has spent only 20 per cent of the environment protection charge and environmental compensation collected so far for mitigating air pollution in Delhi-NCR and protecting the environment.

The CPCB receives compensation broadly under two heads - environment protection charge (EPC) and environmental compensation (EC).

According to a CPCB report submitted to the National Green Tribunal on 20 March, the central pollution control body has disbursed only Rs 156.33 of the total Rs 777.69 crore collected under the two heads.

The dealer/manufacturer is required to pay one per cent environment protection charge on the ex-showroom price of new diesel vehicles with engine capacity of 2000cc and above, registered only in Delhi and NCR. This is called 'environment protection charge'.

The EPC is received as per an order of the Supreme Court and is utilised for air quality improvement and related work in Delhi-NCR such as research and development activities and vehicular pollution control, health impact studies and specific projects to control pollution in Delhi-NCR and Punjab.

The CPCB also receives 25 per cent of the environmental compensation collected by state pollution control boards. It also collects environmental penalties directly from polluters/defaulters in various matters.