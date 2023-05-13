Cyclone Mocha threatens Bangladesh, Myanmar refugees

The most powerful cyclone in nearly two decades is barrelling toward the coasts of eastern Bangladeshand Myanmar, forecasters warned Saturday.

After brewing in the Bay of Bengal for days, Cyclone Mocha was packing winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour (109 miles) as it approached the two Asian countries.

Mocha is likely to intensify further and make landfall on Sunday between Cox's Bazar, a southeastern border district of Bangladesh, and Sittwe on Myanmar's western Rakhine coast, Bangladesh's Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.