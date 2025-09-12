Delhi HC refuses to hear plea by activist opposing Arunachal’s Siang mega project

Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea filed by Arunachal Pradesh environmental activist Bhanu Tatak, who alleged she was unlawfully stopped from travelling abroad for educational purposes.

Tatak (30) was prevented by immigration authorities at Delhi airport on 7 September while attempting to board a flight to Ireland, where she had been accepted for a three-month course at Dublin City University.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the court lacked territorial jurisdiction after government counsel pointed to "multiple criminal cases" pending against her in Arunachal Pradesh. The judge advised her to approach the appropriate state high court instead.

According to the Centre’s counsel Ashish Dixit, Tatak was stopped on the basis of a lookout circular (LOC) issued by Arunachal Pradesh Police. Such circulars are used by authorities to prevent individuals facing investigation from leaving the country to evade questioning or arrest. Police have alleged Tatak is named in “10 to 12 cases” tied to protests, including accusations that she incited violence and urged women demonstrators to physically confront a cabinet minister.

Her lawyer, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, told the court the action was “arbitrary and unjustified”, violating Tatak’s Constitutional rights. Her plea also stressed that despite repeated requests, she and her family had never been given a copy of the LOC.