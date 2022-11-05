Delhi reels under thick smog blanket, air quality remains 'severe'

A thick layer of smog continued to cover Delhi on Saturday as the air quality remained under the "severe" category for three consecutive days.

In a slight improvement, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 431 on Saturday morning, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI on Friday night deteriorated to 437 from Thursday's 418, said SAFAR.