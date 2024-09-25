Delhi's air quality deteriorates to ‘poor’ as monsoon winds down

With the monsoon season nearing its end, the air quality in the national capital turned "poor" on Tuesday, 24 September officials said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's AQI at 9 pm was 204 -- in the "poor" category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has predicted that the air quality is likely to be in the "moderate" category on Wednesday, 25 September with a possibility of light rain.

The predominant surface wind is expected to blow from the east/southeast directions with a wind speed of 8 to 12 kmph, it said.