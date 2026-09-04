Delhi’s ‘green’ waste solution scores 100 on pollution

Four waste-to-energy plants meant to help Delhi deal with its mountains of garbage have themselves been found to have the maximum possible pollution score — an irony that has raised fresh questions over the decision to give such facilities lighter regulatory treatment.

A new analysis by the Centre for Financial Accountability (CFA) found that the waste-to-energy (WTE) plants at Okhla, Ghazipur, Narela-Bawana and Tehkhand have a cumulative Pollution Index (PI) score of 100 out of 100.

In simple terms, the plants promoted as a way of dealing with Delhi’s waste are themselves classified as generating pollution at the highest possible level.

The findings also challenge the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) decision in January 2025 to move WTE plants from the ‘red’ category of highly polluting industries to a new ‘blue’ category meant for facilities providing ‘essential environmental services’.

The pollution index runs from 0 to 100, with a higher score indicating a greater pollution load. Industries scoring 80 or above are classified as ‘red’ and face stricter monitoring, more frequent inspections and continuous emissions monitoring.

WTE plants had earlier fallen in this category. The new ‘blue’ category, however, was not based on a pollution-score range. It was created specifically for facilities designated as providing ‘essential environmental services’ in managing domestic and household waste. WTE plants were subsequently moved into it.