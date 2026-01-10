Did Varanasi ‘Tent City’ opened by PM Modi breach green norms? NGT says so

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has declared that the much-publicised ‘Tent City’ in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, erected along the sacred banks of the Ganga, stands in violation of environmental laws, casting a shadow over the luxury project that was hailed as a landmark for tourism and devotion, The Hindu reported.

The project, inaugurated on 13 January 2023, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was promoted as offering “an incredible means of accommodation” for tourists and devotees visiting the holy city of Kashi.

The tribunal found that the luxury Tent City, constructed on the riverbed of the Ganga, breached environmental norms and violated the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016.

While environmental compensation had been levied for these violations, the NGT noted that it had yet to be recovered and must be collected expeditiously, as per the order dated 8 January 2026.