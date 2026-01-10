Did Varanasi ‘Tent City’ opened by PM Modi breach green norms? NGT says so
NGT says environmental compensation, though levied, is yet to be recovered and must be collected promptly
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has declared that the much-publicised ‘Tent City’ in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, erected along the sacred banks of the Ganga, stands in violation of environmental laws, casting a shadow over the luxury project that was hailed as a landmark for tourism and devotion, The Hindu reported.
The project, inaugurated on 13 January 2023, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was promoted as offering “an incredible means of accommodation” for tourists and devotees visiting the holy city of Kashi.
The tribunal found that the luxury Tent City, constructed on the riverbed of the Ganga, breached environmental norms and violated the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016.
While environmental compensation had been levied for these violations, the NGT noted that it had yet to be recovered and must be collected expeditiously, as per the order dated 8 January 2026.
The principal Bench, led by chairperson Prakash Shrivastava with expert member A. Senthil Vel, reviewed allegations that the project polluted the riverbed and waters, harmed local flora and fauna, and discharged untreated sewage into the sacred river.
The tribunal warned that authorities must ensure no similar projects flouting environmental or river protection laws are permitted along the Ganga or its tributaries in the future.
Adding to the controversy, the Tent City is said to have been constructed on land that was part of the Kachhua (Turtle) Wildlife Sanctuary, which was allegedly de-notified illegally in 2020. The NGT refrained from addressing this issue, noting that the matter is still pending before the Supreme Court.
Reports from the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in October 2023 revealed that the project’s prior-approval was sought only after its implementation in 2022, raising concerns about procedural compliance.
The Tent City was developed by the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) under a public-private partnership, aiming to capitalise on the surge in tourism, especially following the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. It offered luxurious accommodation, with tourists reaching the site via boats from nearby ghats. The project was designed to operate from October to June, with the tents dismantled during the monsoon months to accommodate rising river levels.
While intended as a blend of heritage tourism and modern comfort, the Tent City has become a focal point of environmental scrutiny, underscoring the ongoing tension between tourism development and ecological preservation along the banks of India’s holiest river.
