Doctors advise N95 masks, indoor exercise as Delhi battles high pollution

Wear properly fitted N95 masks outdoors, avoid morning and evening walks and shift exercise indoors. These are among the precautions doctors have advised Delhi residents as the national capital continues to grapple with high pollution levels.

Health experts have particularly cautioned children, people above 60 years of age and those with pre-existing respiratory, heart and kidney conditions, saying they are more vulnerable to the effects of polluted air.

Dr Abhinav Bhanot, director of Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at Medanta Hospital, advised people to use N95 masks that adequately cover both the nose and mouth.

He suggested that those exercising outdoors in the early morning or evening shift their routines to later in the morning, when the sun is out, as smog and pollution tend to be more concentrated during these hours.

"People should avoid outdoor exercise when the AQI is high and opt for indoor workouts at a gym or home. Once the AQI drops below 200, they can consider resuming outdoor activities," he said.

Bhanot also recommended installing high-quality air purifiers at home, particularly in rooms where children and elderly family members spend most of their time. Staying hydrated and eating green vegetables were among his other suggestions.