Earth Day: Energy Swaraj Foundation to display climate clock in Delhi

A climate clock alarming people about the time left for the average global temperature rise to hit the 1.5 degrees Celsius-mark will be displayed in the national capital on earth day on Saturday.

The clock will be set up at an event titled, World’s Largest Climate Clock Assembly on Display. It is a part of an initiative by think tank Energy Swaraj Foundation (ESF) in collaboration with the government's Atal Innovation Mission to spread awareness on climate change, according to an official statement.

"Get ready to witness the biggest Climate Clock Display ever at the Energy Swaraj event on Earth Day 2023! Let's come together to support sustainable energy practices and fight climate change. Join us in making a difference and protecting our planet," the organisation tweeted on Saturday.