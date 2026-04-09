Emperor penguin, Antarctic fur seal now officially endangered: IUCN Red List

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has listed the Emperor penguin and Antarctic fur seal as Endangered, citing climate change-driven habitat loss and declining food availability.

The update, released under the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, warns that emperor penguin populations could halve by the 2080s due to shrinking sea-ice, while Antarctic fur seal numbers have already fallen by over 50 per cent since 2000.

Climate change key driver

The IUCN said early break-up of sea-ice is disrupting breeding and feeding cycles of emperor penguins, which rely on stable ice for raising chicks.

Satellite data indicate around 10 per cent population loss between 2009 and 2018 alone, amounting to over 20,000 adult penguins.

“Human-induced climate change poses the most significant threat,” said experts involved in the assessment, noting that without major emission cuts, declines will accelerate this century.