Environmental activists lack public support and struggle to sustain campaigns: Former SC judge

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay S. Oka on Saturday expressed concern over the challenges faced by environmental activists in India, stating that they struggle to survive and sustain their work due to insufficient support from the wider public. He was speaking at an event organised by BML Munjal University.

“Look at the scenario, there are a handful of people who raise the issue regarding the environment. I have repeatedly said that our society does not treat those who take up the fight for the environment well. They don't get support,” Justice Oka said, noting that solidarity from everyday citizens remains limited even for those engaged in broader human rights causes.

The former judge devoted a significant portion of his address to the functioning of lower courts, saying that access to justice at the sessions and magistrate levels is vital for upholding constitutional safeguards.