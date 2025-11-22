Environmental activists lack public support and struggle to sustain campaigns: Former SC judge
Former Supreme Court judge stresses the need for citizens to stand with rights defenders and highlights the role of lower courts in safeguarding constitutional protections
Former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay S. Oka on Saturday expressed concern over the challenges faced by environmental activists in India, stating that they struggle to survive and sustain their work due to insufficient support from the wider public. He was speaking at an event organised by BML Munjal University.
“Look at the scenario, there are a handful of people who raise the issue regarding the environment. I have repeatedly said that our society does not treat those who take up the fight for the environment well. They don't get support,” Justice Oka said, noting that solidarity from everyday citizens remains limited even for those engaged in broader human rights causes.
The former judge devoted a significant portion of his address to the functioning of lower courts, saying that access to justice at the sessions and magistrate levels is vital for upholding constitutional safeguards.
He emphasised that the judicial magistrate must examine whether constitutional procedures are being followed when an accused is produced before the court, including determining whether the individual has been mistreated in custody and whether the grounds of arrest have been communicated.
“If the magistrate finds that the accused produced before the court has been illegally detained, they must either release the individual or grant them bail,” he said. Justice Oka added that denial of justice at the lower-court level often forces petitioners to escalate their cases to higher courts, contributing to pendency and prolonged litigation.
Calling for greater civic vigilance, he urged citizens to ensure that elected representatives do not violate their rights. Reflecting on electoral history, he noted that voters have exercised decisive judgment at key moments, citing the 1977 election following the withdrawal of the Internal Emergency, as well as the outcomes of the 2004 and 2014 general elections.
