Environmental activists slam proposed amendments to EIA notification

Asserting that existing EC requirements should not be diluted because it is like opening the Pandora's box & once started, there shall be no end to such demands from the industries, former forest service officer from Madhya Pradesh, Manoj Mishra pointed out that "the very need is an admission & sad reflection on poor environmental governance in the country, including awful track record of implementation of EC conditions."



When IANS broke the news about these proposed amendments on Tuesday, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had said: "The Ministry is alive to the concerns about proper EMP implementation. We are working out the modalities to address all such issues and will soon come out with a policy regarding the same."



Wary about the Ministry's plans, Mishra suggested: "The requirement is not dilution but creation of standalone autonomous environmental institution, for instance, a National Environment Protection Agency or Environmental Commissioner of India, who should be responsible for environmental governance in the country outside of the MoEF&CC with transparency & inclusiveness in its working."