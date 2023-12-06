EU approves ban on destruction of unsold clothing

Negotiators from the European Parliament and EU member states on Tuesday, 5 December reached an agreement to stop large retail groups of destroying unsold clothes and footwear.

The rules are aimed at cracking down on the impact of "fast fashion" and reducing waste.

What we know about the ban

Brussels is seeking to address textile consumption in Europe, which has the fourth highest impact on the environment and climate change after food, housing and transport.

Although the ban in principle will begin after two years for large businesses, exceptions have been agreed for small companies, as well as a transitional period of six years for medium-sized companies.

The latest agreement comes as part of a wider initiative after the European Commission proposed changes to the bloc's so-called eco-design rules.

This would make products longer-lasting and easier to reuse, repair and recycle, reducing the consumption of resources such as energy and water.

MEP Alessandra Moretti, who spearheaded the legislation through parliament, said: "It is time to end the model of 'take, make, dispose' that is so harmful to our planet, our health and our economy."

"New products will be designed in a way that benefits all, respects our planet and protects the environment."