Farmer trampled in Andhra, spike in human–elephant conflict across India

A 65-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the early hours of Thursday in Kurmanupalli village of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, underscoring a wider surge in fatal encounters between humans and wildlife across India.

Police identified the victim as Kittappa, who had been sleeping alone in his agricultural field when the attack occurred at around 3.00 am. “Kittappa was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kurmanupalli village early this morning,” Kuppam deputy superintendent of police B. Parthasarathi told PTI. The elephant had reportedly been roaming alone in the vicinity before the incident.

The death comes amid mounting evidence that human–elephant conflict has intensified across several states, driven by shrinking forest cover, fragmented corridors, expanding farmland and climate stresses that are altering elephant movement patterns.

Government data and independent compilations indicate that India has recorded thousands of human deaths linked to elephant encounters over multi-year periods. A significant share is concentrated in a handful of states.

Approximate totals for 2019–24 show:

Odisha: 624 deaths

Jharkhand: 474

West Bengal: 436

Assam: 383

Chhattisgarh: 303

Tamil Nadu: 256

Karnataka: 160

Kerala: 124

These figures highlight how conflict clusters along old forest belts where agricultural expansion, mining, road construction and plantation activity have carved up traditional elephant paths.

In earlier media reports, leading elephant specialist Dr Raman Sukumar of the Indian Institute of Science has been quoted as saying that incidents like the one in Chittoor reflect broader ecological pressures.