Former Delhi High Court Judge-led panel to look into Ghazipur landfill fire

It may consider the landfill dump as an isolated and vulnerable site that requires on-site and off-site fire and other disaster management plans, it said.



The fire is emitting toxic smoke with the potential for airborne diseases in the densely populated area. This may call for a direction under Section 15(1) of the NGT Act to prevent any further harm to the public health and environment, the order read.



Expressing concern over the incident, the green court said such incidents are taking place elsewhere also and there is potential for the same wherever legacy waste remains unremediated.



It is for this reason that there is a statutory timeline expected to be followed strictly.