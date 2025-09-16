Fossil fuel, cement companies make heatwaves 50 pc more intense: Study

Emissions from the world’s largest fossil fuel and cement producers could be directly responsible for making an average heatwave 50 per cent more intense since the pre-industrial era, a new study in Nature has suggested.

The research, conducted by European scientists including experts at ETH Zurich, examined 213 major heatwaves between 2000 and 2023, drawing on data from the international Emergency Events Database. These included the catastrophic 2022 heatwave in India, when temperatures in parts of north India touched 49°C, crippling power supply and damaging crops.

The study found that emissions from just one “carbon major” could be linked to as many as 16 to 53 extreme heatwaves — events that, the researchers stressed, would have been “virtually impossible” in a world without human-driven global warming.

“The emissions of the carbon majors contribute to half the increase in heatwave intensity since 1850-1900,” the authors wrote, noting that all 180 companies and states studied — from Saudi Aramco and Gazprom to China, India and Chevron — played a role in amplifying the severity of heat extremes.

India appears twice in the story of global warming: as a victim of increasingly deadly heat and as a major emitter through its dependence on coal. Extreme heat is already among the deadliest climate risks for the country, which faces rising mortality, productivity losses, and economic shocks. The 2022 heatwave, for instance, cut India’s wheat harvest and forced a sudden ban on exports, sending global food prices soaring.

Yet, India remains the world’s third-largest emitter of carbon dioxide, behind China and the United States. With coal powering over 70 per cent of its electricity, India’s emissions are set to keep rising in the short term even as it ramps up solar and wind capacity.