Global warming speeding up world's water cycle: Report

Rising temperatures are accelerating the world's water cycle and triggering natural disasters such as droughts and floods, according to a new report led by Australian researchers.



The report, published in Nature journal, released to the public on Thursday, said that the hotter temperatures are speeding up the constant cycle of freshwater between the clouds, the land and the ocean, leading to more extreme weather conditions with the world's wetter areas becoming even more soaked and the dry regions becoming even more parched.



Taimoor Sohail, the lead author and a mathematician from the University of New South Wales (UNSW), said the findings "paint a picture of the larger changes happening in the global water cycle," Xinhua news agency reported.



Previously, changes to the cycle had been difficult to directly observe, as about 80 per cent of global rainfall and evaporation occurs over the ocean.