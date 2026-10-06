Gomti floods Rashtra Prerna Sthal, puts riverside planning under scrutiny

Lucknow's swelling Gomti has submerged the recently built Rashtra Prerna Sthal, raising questions over the city's riverside development and preparedness for floods.

The Rs 230-crore project, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 December 2025, houses 65-foot bronze statues of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. It also has a large lotus-shaped museum.

The complex first faced waterlogging after heavy rain on 27 September, raising questions about its drainage. It is now under water following the rise in the Gomti. The park and museum at Rashtra Prerna Sthal, along with the riverfront's garden track, seating areas and parks, have been inundated.

The Lucknow Development Authority has suspended ticket bookings and entry to the site as a precaution. Flooding has also affected Hanumat Dham, the Lete Hanumanji temple, a cricket academy at Gulala Ghat and villages around Bakshi Ka Talab and Faizullaganj. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected BKT and adjoining villages on Monday.

Flood reaches areas beyond riverbank

The flooding has spread from Faizullaganj to Bakshi Ka Talab and Itaunja, with more than 200 houses reportedly submerged in Faizullaganj, BKT and surrounding areas. Residents are relying on boats for movement and facing shortages of drinking water and medicines.

The Gomti's water level continued rising in Lucknow for several days after the rain stopped. The Irrigation Department has attributed this partly to delayed arrival of rainwater from upper catchment areas in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri and elsewhere.

Rakesh Mathur, who studies rivers and floods, questioned whether Lucknow's flood management planning adequately considers the Gomti's entire catchment.