Govt proposes to use urban solid waste in road construction

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has proposed to use inorganic solid waste in construction of highway road projects, following the success of pilot projects.

According to an official memorandum, to resolve the problem of disposal of urban solid waste and limited land availability for construction of embankment, MoRTH through NHAI has undertaken two pilot projects for utilization of inert material which is one of the major components of municipal solid waste.

"In view of successful utilisation of inert material in construction of embankment, MoRTH has decided to plan alternative use of this generated solid waste in highway road projects in compliance to solid waste management rules," the memorandum added.

The first pilot project has been carried out in Delhi-NCR on Urban Extension road and DND Sohna spur of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

In the second pilot project, inert solid waste material has been used on Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway.

In both cases, construction of embankment has been carried out as per laid down procedure with strict quality control.