GRAP measures ineffective, ban on diesel light vehicles 'little too late', say environmentalists

The anti-pollution measures under GRAP are classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).



Bharati Chaturvedi, founder and director of Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group, claimed the entire GRAP initiative was problematic and that the measures should have been in place throughout the year.



"The action plan is problematic. It worked well as a concept when we had no access to data. But these measures should be in place throughout the year in order to bring down AQI levels to 100 or below," Chaturvedi told PTI.



She further said construction workers were not being compensated enough and schools' vacation schedules should have been reworked earlier.



"Construction workers in Delhi are not getting enough compensation. Most of them earn Rs 18,000 a month whereas the Delhi government is offering only Rs 5,000 a month.



The CAQM had on Saturday directed authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, barring essential projects, under the third stage of GRAP.



Chaturvedi further said, "GRAP was implemented earlier too and shutting down schools under the action plan is nothing new. This happens every year, so why didn't the Kejriwal government re-work their vacation schedules?"



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said primary schools would be closed from Saturday in a bid to protect children from the effects of the deteriorating air quality.



Environment Minister Gopal Rai ordered 50 per cent staff of Delhi government to work from home and said an advisory would be issued to private offices to follow suit.



Speaking about implementation of the final stage of GRAP, environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari said it was a little too late to implement such measures.



"Good to know that diesel vehicles have been put under restrictions but isn't it a little too late? There are around 19 lakh vehicles in the national capital that do not have a valid PUCC (Pollution Under Control Certificates) but there is no technology to know whether such vehicles are plying on the roads or a system to impound them," Kandhari told PTI.



She alleged that the measures announced were ineffective as there were not enough boots on the ground.



"Do we have enough force/personnel to implement these measures? For the existing ones, do they have the equipment and a strategy to impound these vehicles? Has the commission considered taking up additional companies of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) on all border checkpoints to assist the Transport department to stop polluting vehicles from entering?