Ground reality belies PM Modi's tall talk on climate action

Modi has also called on developed nations to contribute to global climate finance, citing that the cost of transition to low carbon development pathways is estimated to stand trillions of dollars by 2050. He said that the onus of ensuring that climate pledges are met rests largely on the developed countries.

"India is having to pay for a crisis that it didn't cause with money that it doesn't have," said Dipa Singh Bagai, country head for Natural Resources Defense Council in India.



While India’s dependency on coal has been a part of the global climate discourse for quite some time now and climate experts and policymakers have repeatedly urged India for a phase-out, India’s energy demand grows tangentially to its rapid industrialisation.

The International Energy Agency predicts that between now and 2040, the nation will have the largest growth in energy demand in the world.



Several climate experts have pointed towards gaps in policy that sustain India’s coal-dependency.

“If we want to counter the usage of fossil fuels we need to create demand and accessibility of solar energy to the masses at a local level, like at a municipal level. If there is accessibility and people adapt to these new technologies, only then can people plan to shun fossil fuels," said Ranjan Panda of Water Initiatives India and Down To Earth

"You take the example of rooftop solar, the whole idea did not find its reach in local levels and it got confined to limited consumers. The need of the hour is to make it affordable, incentivise the domestic consumers so that there is large-scale revolution in the sector. Such steps can also lead to creation of more green jobs in local areas, rise in entrepreneurship and give impetus to local manufacturing,” he added.

