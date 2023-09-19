Gujarat Flood: Sardar Sarovar dam overflows for third straight day

The Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river in Gujarat continued to overflow for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, 19 September, setting off alarm bells across the region.

As of this morning, the dam authorities reported an inflow of 5.19 lakh cusecs of water.

In response to this inflow, 3.43 lakh cusecs of water was released into the downstream of the Narmada, with an additional 18,593 cusecs channeled into the Narmada main canal system to support crucial irrigation needs.

In Aakha village of the Junagadh district, the NDRF team sprang into action to carry out rescue operations. It resulted in the safe retrieval of a senior citizen and four other villagers stranded at various locations.