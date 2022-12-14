Gurugram: School students join call to save Aravallis

"Mining has already destroyed more than 25 per cent of the Aravallis which is billions of years old and one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world. We are scared that if we do not act now, in a few years Aravallis will just remain a chapter in our geography textbooks. Over 750 students from grade 4 to grade 10 descended into the forest with our faces painted as different birds, mammals and other fauna species that live in the Aravallis to bring attention to how threatened their home is. We hugged trees in a symbolic 'Chipko Movement' enactment and formed a human chain against the backdrop of the Aravalli hills to show our solidarity with our lifeline for clean air and water security," said Nevaeh Kapoor, Class 6 student.



The students demand to save "what is left of India's oldest mountain range to secure their future".



"Along with mining and real estate development in the Aravallis, the threat of the ill-conceived NCR Draft Regional Plan 2041 still looms strong on our heads. This plan if implemented will wipe out more than 70 per cent of our precious Aravallis and other natural ecosystems like man-made water bodies, tributaries and flood plains of rivers and take away the measly 10% forest target for the 4 highly polluted NCR states. Without the Aravallis, life in Delhi-NCR cannot exist and our future is doomed," said Mansa Rout, a Class 9 student.