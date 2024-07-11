Heavy rains, landslides: Uttarakhand grapples with climatic extremes
Uttarakhand has been experiencing a tumultuous weather rollercoaster over the past two months, characterised by extreme weather events that experts attribute to climate change.
In a span of just two months, the region has been battered by extreme weather events, from scorching heatwaves to torrential rains triggering landslides and flash floods.
According to a report by Climate Trends, these anomalies are primarily attributed to climate change, marking a significant shift in Uttarakhand's weather patterns, as per a report in Deccan Herald.
Unprecedented heat waves
The report states that the summer of 2024 brought unprecedented heat waves across Uttarakhand with state capital Dehradun enduring temperatures surpassing 40°C for 11 consecutive days in June.
Pantnagar set a new temperature record in June with a staggering 41.8°C. Such prolonged heat spells are becoming more frequent, attributed to increasing atmospheric moisture from rising global temperatures, said experts.
Experts also attributed the rise in atmospheric moisture to global warming, leading to the formation of intense clouds and subsequent heavy rains.
Impact of rising temperatures
Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, highlights the direct correlation between extreme heat and the surge in forest fires in the state, the Deccan Herald report said.
This year, extended dry periods have led to widespread forest fires across Uttarakhand, causing substantial loss of tree cover. The warming trend is particularly alarming in higher elevation areas, influencing weather patterns and exacerbating climatic extremes.
Studies on elevation-dependent warming (EDW) indicate significant impacts on the lifelines of Uttarakhand's hilly regions, i.e., on the Himalayan rivers, glaciers, and snowfall patterns.
Heavy rains and landslides
Contrasting with the scorching summer, the monsoon arrived with a vengeance, bringing heavy rains that surpassed normal levels by 11 per cent from 1 June to 10 July.
Global warming intensified these downpours, triggering landslides and flash floods in hilly regions.
Recent heavy rains triggered landslides along the Badrinath National Highway, blocking crucial traffic routes multiple times in July alone, reported the Hindustan Times.
After efforts by local authorities and police to clear debris and restore traffic, the highway, on which authorities suspended vehicular movement due to the falling of heavy debris, has finally been reopened.
As extreme events become more frequent, Uttarakhand faces escalating challenges in safeguarding its environment, infrastructure, and communities against the impacts of climate change. As the state navigates these unprecedented weather events, the urgent call for climate action becomes ever more imperative.
