Heavy rains, landslides: Uttarakhand grapples with climatic extremes

Uttarakhand has been experiencing a tumultuous weather rollercoaster over the past two months, characterised by extreme weather events that experts attribute to climate change.

In a span of just two months, the region has been battered by extreme weather events, from scorching heatwaves to torrential rains triggering landslides and flash floods.

According to a report by Climate Trends, these anomalies are primarily attributed to climate change, marking a significant shift in Uttarakhand's weather patterns, as per a report in Deccan Herald.

Unprecedented heat waves

The report states that the summer of 2024 brought unprecedented heat waves across Uttarakhand with state capital Dehradun enduring temperatures surpassing 40°C for 11 consecutive days in June.

Pantnagar set a new temperature record in June with a staggering 41.8°C. Such prolonged heat spells are becoming more frequent, attributed to increasing atmospheric moisture from rising global temperatures, said experts.

