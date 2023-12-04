Heavy rains lash Chennai and nearby districts

Heavy showers continued to pound the city and nearby districts on Monday, 4 December under the impact of a cyclonic storm, which is likely to cross the coast in Andhra Pradesh on 5 December.

Low-lying areas and many residential parts witnessed inundation, even as civic agency personnel were involved in clearing the stagnant water.

Chennai and nearby Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts among others received widespread rains since late Sunday, 3 December under the impact of cyclonic storm Michaung.

"Cyclonic storm MICHAUNG lay centered over Southwest Bay of Bengal about 210km east-northeast of Puducherry, 150km east-southeast of Chennai at 2330 hrs 3 Dec. Likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify & cross b/w Nellore and Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) during forenoon of 5 Dec as a Severe CS," an update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Rail and air services suffered cancellation and delays.