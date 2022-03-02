Heavy, very heavy rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu on Mar 3, 4: IMD

"It is likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours and concentrate into a depression during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move west- northwestwards towards Sri Lankan coast during next 24 hours and towards north Tamil Nadu Coast during subsequent 24 hours," the IMD bulletin said.



Light to moderate rainfall, thunder shower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during March 3-5 with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on March 4.



Light to moderate rainfall, thunder shower at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places also very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on March 4 and 5.