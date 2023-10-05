Himachal floods expose need for climate adaptation

The 40 kilometers (25 miles) between the towns of Kullu and Manali in India's northern Himachal Pradesh state take little more than an hour to travel on a scenic road following the Beas River.

Right now, the river appears docile. But destroyed buildings and infrastructure along the road are a reminder of the river's fury, which was unleashed during the bouts of heavy rainfall in July and August.

Rishi, who runs a cab service, has been driving in these winding hilly roads for more than a decade. Parts of the road have been completely washed away.

He slows down and points out the various structures that were destroyed or suffered damage during devastating floods in July.

There are remains of buildings that were washed away or paved roads that used to be there.

A section of the uncompleted four-lane Kiratpur-Nerchowk highway also stretches along the river. There are portions along the highway where landslides can be seen. "Ever since the work on the four-lane highway has started, the occurrences of landslides have gone up," Rishi says as he drives past.