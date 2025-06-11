Hindu Kush Himalayas at greater risk of landslides, floods this monsoon: Report

There is a high risk of flash floods, landslides and glacial lake outburst floods in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region this monsoon season owing to forecasts of above-average rainfall, experts from an intergovernmental organisation said on Wednesday.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) also said temperatures across the HKH region are expected to be up to 2ºC higher than normal during the monsoon.

In India, as per the ICIMOD website, the HKH covers the entire territory of 11 mountain states — Assam, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir (Union Territory), Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh — and Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

It is also the source of 10 major Asian river systems — Amu Darya, Indus, Ganges, Brahmaputra (Yarlungtsanpo), Irrawaddy, Salween (Nu), Mekong (Lancang), Yangtse (Jinsha), Yellow River (Huanghe), and Tarim (Dayan). Apart from providing livelihoods to around 240 million people, the basins of these rivers also provide water to 1.9 billion people, or a fourth of the world’s population.

"Above-normal precipitation between June and September, as predicted by the various meteorological agencies, is fraught with the high risks of disastrous flash floods and landslides along the mountainous terrains," ICIMOD said in a report.

It added that rising temperatures in the HKH can speed up the melting of glaciers and snow, leading to short-term increases in river flows and a higher risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). Warmer temperatures also reduce snow build-up, which threatens the long-term water supply for millions of people living downstream.