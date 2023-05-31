How can governments help people cut their carbon footprint?

Some of the most powerful tools to stop the planet heating mean upending the way we eat, heat, move and shop.

But lifestyle changes that cut demand for polluting products have, for the most part, proved a hard sell. Electric cars cost more than regular ones. Tofu tastes less like meat than steak. Influencers keep pushing people to buy more things.

And even those who can access and afford clean lifestyles are often reluctant to make changes. Movements to give up meat and flights have convinced only a fraction of people in rich countries, though they have encouraged others to cut down.

Targeted help from governments can make cleaner ways of living both cheaper and more practical — something scientists say is crucial for encouraging the lifestyle shifts needed to stop extreme weather getting worse. In May, environmental advisors to the German government presented ministers a framework to help citizens ditch dirty habits. It highlights the importance of bundling measures and offering incentives to make clean options palatable to the public.

"We can only stop ecological crises if everyone contributes," said Annette Töller, who co-wrote the report. "Whether consumption, investments or leisure, it is high time that politicians ease, support and — where necessary — demand environmentally-friendly behavior."