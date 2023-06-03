How prepared is the Middle East for extreme heat waves?

When the thermometer threatens to rise over a baking 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in Iraq, locals usually get a holiday and are told to stay inside, said Kholoud al-Amiry, founder of a Baghdad-based network for female journalists working on climate change stories.

"Usually we get that information on [the state-run television channel] Al Iraqiya, or it might be posted on Facebook," al-Amiry told DW. "They will tell you not to go to work and they also tell anybody who is vulnerable to stay inside. They also always tell us to put bowls of water out under the trees for the birds and other animals."

But that, al-Amiry said, is about it. Mostly Iraqis feel as though they're on their own in a heat wave.