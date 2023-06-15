How will the EU reach its 2040 climate targets?

The EU’s climate advisory board has recommended the bloc adopt ambitious targets for 2040. Researchers say there are multiple options to slash emissions, with plenty of political wiggle room. The EU aims to be climate neutral by 2050, but exactly how it's going to get there has been the subject of debate for years. EU institutions will soon agree on important interim targets for the period up to 2040. A report published Thursday by the EU climate advisory board provides the scientific basis for these targets, with clear recommendations for Brussels.

In the report, the European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate, an international and multidisciplinary team of researchers, has recommended the bloc reduce its climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90% — or ideally by 95% — by 2040.

"These reductions are essential for mitigating climate risks and achieving a sustainable future ," the researchers said.