Humans exceeded 7 of the 9 'safe limits' for life on Earth: Study

Further, the rising temperatures are melting away large ice-sheets of Greenland, and increasing deforestation in the Amazon forest - all which are likely to lift oceans by metres, releasing billions of tonnes of carbon dioxide and methane.



"Our results are quite concerning. This means that unless a timely transformation occurs, it is most likely that irreversible tipping points and widespread impacts on human well-being will be unavoidable," said lead author Prof. Johan Rockstrom, Earth Commission Co-Chair.



"Avoiding that scenario is crucial if we want to secure a safe and just future for current and future generations," added Rockstrom, who is also Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany.