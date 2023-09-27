IISER Bhopal finds 75% increase in greenhouse gas emission in India

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Bhopal, have developed a novel satellite technology which shows a whopping 75 per cent increase in greenhouse gas emissions from agricultural residue burning across India in the past decade.

To clear their fields to sow subsequent crops, farmers burn some 87 million tonnes of crop residues annually, surpassing the entire agricultural waste production of peers in neighbouring countries.

"Crop residue burning has significant repercussions, as it releases pollutants and greenhouse gases to the atmosphere, leading to severe and adverse impacts on climate, public health, and food security,” said Dhanyalekshmi K. Pillai, assistant professor at IISER Bhopal.

The team, including from CIMMYT and University of Michigan, leveraged remote sensing technology to offer precise insights into the scale of such emissions across the country.