IMD forecasts heatwave, 'abnormal' temperatures for several Indian states

Immediately after many parts of India experienced a torrid cold wave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a warning for a heat wave in several parts of the country.

IMD warned of heatwave-like conditions in the isolated coastal region of Gujarat, specifically in Konkan and Kutch area for the next two days and the Maharashtra-Goa region for the till February 21.

"We have issued statements in the last few days about the temperature reaching between 37 and 39 degrees celsius in the west coast or Gujarat region, so isolated heat waves may prevail in the coastal region. We have issued a heatwave warning for the next two days in the Konkan and Kutch region except for the Western Himalayas where there is no significant variation," IMD Scientist Dr. Naresh told ANI.

IMD also alerted that temperatures are expected to rise in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand as well. Dr. Naresh further said that the Pathankot area in Northern Punjab is likely to get light isolated rainfall in two to three days.

"Presently, one Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from today. It will impact the weather in the entire Jammu and Kashmir region today and eventually start affecting Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from tomorrow, especially for the next two days," he said.