IMD warns of extremely heavy rain in parts of Delhi, Uttarakhand, UP over next 3 days

A depression that originated over central India is expected to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh over the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday, 12 September.

According to the latest IMD update issued at 8:50 am, the system was located near Gwalior, around 50 kilometres north of the city and 60 kilometres south-southeast of Agra. It is expected to continue moving towards the north-northeast direction over the next 24 hours.

The IMD said Uttarakhand is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall from 12 to 14 September, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

Haryana and Delhi are expected to see light to moderate rain, with heavy rainfall at times between 12 and 15 September.

East and west Uttar Pradesh may experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during this period.

In Madhya Pradesh, heavy rainfall is expected on 12 September, followed by moderate to heavy rain over the next few days.

West Rajasthan could experience heavy rainfall on 12 September, and east Rajasthan may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on 12 and 13 September.

Rainfall measuring between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is considered "heavy", between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm "very heavy", and above 204.5 mm "extremely heavy".