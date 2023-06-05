In Photos: Too much for Earth or infrastructure to handle

Organised by United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), this year's theme of 'Beat Plastic Pollution' is aimed at discussing and implementing solutions to the global problem of plastic pollution.

As per latest reports, India generates around 3.4 million tonnes of plastic waste and recycles only 30 per cent of it every year. According to UN data, globally more than 400 million tonnes of plastic is produced every year, of which only 10 per cent is recycled.