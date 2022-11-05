India calls on rich nations to live up to their $100 billion annual pledge ahead of COP27

These nations have failed to contribute the same until now despite repeated appeals from the United Nations and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. This has caused reluctance among developing nations such as India to accelerate their carbon emission reductions.



COP27 will be attended by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav.

“India is committed to both domestic action and multilateral cooperation on climate change, and will continue to fight all global environmental concerns in the call to protect humanity’s planetary home. But global warming also warns that equity and international cooperation, leaving no one behind, hold the key to success, where the most fortunate must lead the way,” read India's statement extending support and cooperation to meet the goals of the COP27.



Additionally, India said it looks forward to “substantial progress” post the conference and sought “clarity on climate finance” and its distribution between the developed and developing nations. “More clarity is needed on the definition of climate finance for the developing countries to be able to accurately assess the extent of finance flows for climate action,” the statement highlighted.