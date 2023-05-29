India: How is climate change impacting menstrual health?

When Super Cyclone Amphan hit India's coast in 2020, 28-year-old Suchita Jana, along with her family, moved to a government shelter where she found herself among the 800-odd people taking refuge at the camp.

While she stayed at the cramped school-turned-shelter for only 20 days, her ordeal lasted for months. After the cyclone, Jana found out that she had developed a vaginal infection.

"The infection lasted for 6-7 months. I had a severe burning sensation and a strong odor which was very uncomfortable to bear," said Jana, a resident of Khetramohanpur village in the Pathar Pratima block of 24 South Paraganas district, which lies along the coast of India's West Bengal state.

The shelter, where Jana stayed with her family, had just four toilets for the hundreds of people who sought protection from the cyclone and both men and women used the same washrooms.