IMD predicts increased rainfall in East and Central India playing spoilsport over the weekend

The India Meteorological Department on 31 August said that an increase in rainfall over East and adjoining Central India was expected from 2 September.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next five days, and also in extreme south peninsular India during the next three days.

In North-East India, there is a forecast of light to moderate scattered rainfall, with the likelihood of fairly widespread rain and isolated heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on 31 August. “Additionally, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to experience this pattern over the next five days,” the IMD predicted.