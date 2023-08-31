IMD predicts increased rainfall in East and Central India playing spoilsport over the weekend
Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands from 31 August to 4 September
The India Meteorological Department on 31 August said that an increase in rainfall over East and adjoining Central India was expected from 2 September.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next five days, and also in extreme south peninsular India during the next three days.
In North-East India, there is a forecast of light to moderate scattered rainfall, with the likelihood of fairly widespread rain and isolated heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on 31 August. “Additionally, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to experience this pattern over the next five days,” the IMD predicted.
Moving to East India, the weather outlook includes light to moderate, fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and isolated instances of heavy rainfall.
“The Andaman and Nicobar Islands can anticipate this weather over the next five days, while Gangetic West Bengal should be prepared for it on 3 September. Similarly, Odisha should expect these conditions from 2 September to 4 September,” said the weather forecast agency.
Central India is predicted to experience light to moderate, fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning. Chhattisgarh is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on 1 and 2 September.
In South India, there is an anticipation of light to moderate scattered rainfall, including isolated heavy rainfall occurrences.
“Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal should be prepared for this weather from 31 August to 2 September. Kerala can expect it on 31 August and 1 September, while north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should anticipate these conditions on 4 September. Particularly, there's a possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Friday,” said the IMD.
For the rest of the country, the forecast suggests relatively subdued rainfall activity over the next five days.