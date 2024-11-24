Choking on our own indifference

The spotlight might be on Delhi, but the problem of suffocating pollution has gripped the entire country — be it Patna, Gwalior, Mumbai or other cities. Across the board, mornings now begin with people obsessively checking the AQI (air quality index) like it’s some sort of daily weather report.

It’s not even just the metros — whether it’s Hanumangarh in Rajasthan near the Pakistan border, Baddi in Himachal Pradesh or Mandideep near Bhopal — stepping out for ‘fresh air’ feels like dragging dozens of cigarette puffs straight into your lungs. Tragically, our approach to fighting pollution is as futile as mopping a floor with the tap left running.

Instead of merely nudging the government to wake up, it’s high time we wake up ourselves. Over the past three decades, countless efforts to tackle pollution have either failed or flopped, while air quality has only worsened. This year, on 4 October 2024, even before winter’s infamous smog season set in, the Supreme Court demanded answers from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on how it planned to control the winter surge in pollution. That’s when Delhi’s government unveiled its latest magic trick under the guise of a ‘Winter Plan’ — artificial rain.

This is the same city that previously flaunted odd–even car rules and smog towers as solutions for pollution. But the smog towers, built for crores of rupees, are now lying abandoned, gathering dust. This time, the government is hailing artificial rain as the ultimate remedy. However, this so-called fix comes with its own Pandora’s box of complications.

Artificial rain involves spraying silver iodide and other chemicals from airplanes, mimicking cloud seeding to create ice particles.

These particles help clouds accumulate moisture and eventually cause rainfall. But here’s the catch: this process only works if atmospheric humidity is at least 40 per cent. Even then, the rain it produces is short-lived. Worse, there’s a real risk that pollutants like smog and suspended particles will settle back on the ground.