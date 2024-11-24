Stop waiting for miracles

It’s that time of the year again when Delhi and its neighbouring regions brace for an annual apocalypse. Temperatures are dropping, and as the wind slows, pollutants already present in the atmosphere will settle closer to the ground.

We won’t be able to breathe. All we can do is hope and pray for divine intervention — for the gods of wind and rain to show mercy. Because, let’s face it, despite all these years, we’ve done next to nothing to combat pollution effectively.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was supposed to be an emergency alert system to tackle pollution spikes with immediate measures. But what do we actually do? Wait until the situation becomes unbearable, and then take half-hearted actions, that are too little, too late.

Now we’re hearing that the government will play god, using cloud seeding to create artificial rain and wash away the pollutants. But we know this: moisture traps pollutants, often worsening the problem. So, let’s cut to the chase. How do we reclaim the benefits of pollution control? First, a quick recap of what’s been done so far.

This story starts in the 1990s, when the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) released its report, ‘Slow Murder’, proposing an action plan. The main culprits behind pollution (and this shouldn’t surprise anyone) were vehicles, poor fuel quality and lax emission standards.