Rare drop in power sector CO₂ emissions in first half of 2025

India’s carbon dioxide emissions from the power sector declined by 1 per cent year-on-year during the first half of 2025 and by 0.2 per cent over the past 12 months — marking only the second such decrease in nearly 50 years, according to a new analysis released on 18 September.

The study, conducted by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) for UK-based organisation Carbon Brief, noted that India has contributed nearly two-fifths of the global growth in energy sector emissions since 2019. ‘In 2024 [however], India accounted for 8 per cent of the global energy CO2 emissions, despite having 18 per cent of the world's population and per capita emissions far below the global average,’ the report stated.

While overall power generation increased by 9 terawatt hours (TWh) in the first six months of 2025, fossil fuel-based generation dropped by 29 TWh. This was offset by growth in clean energy sources — solar contributed an additional 17 TWh, wind added 9 TWh, hydropower rose by 9 TWh and nuclear increased by 3 TWh.

Analysis of government data by CREA found that 65 per cent of the decline in fossil fuel generation was linked to slower electricity demand growth. A further 20 per cent was attributed to an accelerated expansion of non-hydro clean energy, with the remaining 15 per cent due to a rise in hydropower output.

A combination of milder temperatures, higher rainfall and weaker industrial activity helped suppress electricity usage. Rainfall between March and May 2025 was 42 per cent above normal, significantly boosting hydropower generation.

“This cut air conditioning demand, which accounts for around 10 per cent of the total electricity consumption. By contrast, record heatwaves in 2024 spiked power demand,” the report explained.