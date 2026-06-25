India to pursue phased-down use of fossil fuels: Env Min amid ethanol controversy

Fossil fuels should be "phased down" rather than "phased out" as countries transition towards cleaner energy, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav has said, asserting that the shift cannot happen overnight for developing economies like India.

Speaking at the BT India's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 Summit, Yadav said India has consistently advocated a gradual reduction in fossil fuel use while expanding renewable energy capacity and ensuring energy security.

"We have always maintained that, at present, no country can function without energy, and access to energy is a fundamental right of every citizen. However, this transition cannot happen overnight. Therefore, when India has represented the interests of the Global South, we have consistently argued that in the case of fossil fuels, there should not be a 'phased-out' but rather 'phased-down'," he said.

Yadav said India was steadily moving towards clean energy through initiatives such as the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Citing the International Renewable Energy Agency, he said India has become the world's second-largest producer of solar energy and has increased its renewable energy capacity by 53 per cent.

Referring to a recent assessment by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Yadav said India's progress in renewable energy since the 2015 Paris Agreement had received global recognition.