Indian startup winner of 1 million-pound Earthshot Prize

Indian startup Kheyti, a pioneering solution for local smallholder farmers to reduce costs, increase yields, and protect livelihoods on the frontlines of climate change, was among five winners of The Earthshot Prize for their ground-breaking solutions of the greatest environmental challenges facing planet.



Prince William and The Earthshot Prize revealed in Boston on Friday the 2022 winners -- an accomplished group of entrepreneurs and innovators spearheading groundbreaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet.



Each winner was awarded a 1 million pound prize at the second-annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which will be broadcast Sunday on the BBC and will begin streaming on December 5 on PBS.org and the PBS app.



Inspired by late US President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot challenge in the 1960s, which united millions of people around the goal of putting a person on the moon within a decade, The Earthshot Prize aims to discover and help scale innovative solutions that put the world firmly on a trajectory toward a stable climate by 2030 -- a world in which communities, oceans and biodiversity can thrive in harmony.